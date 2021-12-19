Trump: I Wouldn't Boycott Beijing Olympics

The U.S. government should not impose a boycott against the Beijing Olympics, because there are more powerful moves that can be done against China, former President Donald Trump told Fox's "Sunday Morning Futures."

When asked by the show’s anchor Maria Bartiromo if he would have imposed a diplomatic boycott Olympics like the Biden administration did, Trump said, "No, because I watched Jimmy Carter do it, and it was terrible. It was terrible. It hurts the athletes."

Trump insisted that "there are much more powerful things we can do than that, much, much more powerful things. That’s not a powerful thing. It almost makes us look like, I don’t know, sore losers, we're doing so badly."

The former president continued that "our country is no longer respected," saying that "I would like our great athletes to go over and win every single medal."

He added that "when this was done by Jimmy Carter, I remember it so well, the athletes were devastated, they were hurt so badly."

Trump's answer appeared to misrepresent the decision of the Biden administration, as under the current plan American athletes will be attending the games.

Earlier this month, the White House said it would be implementing a diplomatic boycott against the 2022 Beijing Olympics, meaning that no government officials would be in attendance, The Hill reported. However, the administration did not impose a full boycott, which would have prevented the nation’s athletes from participating.

"I don’t think that we felt it was the right step to penalize athletes who have been training, preparing for this moment and we felt that we could send a clear message by not sending an official U.S. delegation," Psaki said of the White House decision.