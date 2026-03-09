Trump Urges Australia to Grant Asylum to Iranian Team

President Donald Trump is urging Australia to grant asylum to members of Iran's national women's soccer team after the athletes were labeled "traitors" by Iranian state media for refusing to sing their country's national anthem during a tournament.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump warned that the players could face severe consequences if they are forced to return to Iran and called on Australian leaders to act.

"Australia is making a terrible humanitarian mistake by allowing the Iran National Woman's Soccer team to be forced back to Iran, where they will most likely be killed," Trump wrote. "Don't do it, Mr. Prime Minister, give ASYLUM. The U.S. will take them if you won't."

In a later post, Trump said he had spoken directly with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese about the situation and suggested efforts were already underway to help some of the players.

"I just spoke to Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, of Australia, concerning the Iranian National Women's Soccer Team. He's on it!" Trump wrote. "Five have already been taken care of, and the rest are on their way."

Trump added that some players may still choose to return to Iran out of concern for their families.

"Some, however, feel they must go back because they are worried about the safety of their families, including threats to those family members if they don't return," Trump wrote. "In any event, the Prime Minister is doing a very good job having to do with this rather delicate situation."

Australia has faced mounting pressure to intervene after the players' silent protest during the Women's Asian Cup drew condemnation from hardliners in Tehran.

Before their opening match last week, the athletes stood quietly during the Iranian national anthem — a gesture widely interpreted as a protest against the country's ruling regime.

Iranian state TV commentators quickly denounced the players, with one broadcaster reportedly calling for punishment and labeling the team "traitors."

Concerns over the team's safety have intensified as the tournament nears its end.

The 26-member squad was expected to return home after playing its final match Sunday night. The team was eliminated from the tournament after losing 2-0 to the Philippines.

Activists, members of the Iranian diaspora, and some Australian officials fear the women could face retaliation when they return to Iran.

Five players have already left the team's hotel and are now under police protection in Australia, CNN Sports reported.

Tina Kordrostami, a local councilor in the Sydney area who has been in contact with some of the players, described their silent protest as a powerful act of defiance.

"They can only talk with silence. It was a dismissal of the regime," Kordrostami said, calling the gesture "one of the most courageous things I've seen."

Reza Pahlavi, the exiled son of Iran's former shah, also praised the players' actions, calling their silence a "brave act of civil disobedience" and warning they could face "dire consequences" if they return home.

Human rights advocates and sports organizations are pressing Australia to ensure the athletes' safety.

Craig Foster, a former captain of Australia's national soccer team and a human rights advocate, said authorities must take the threats seriously.

"It is clear they are being silenced and coerced," Foster said, urging officials to take steps to protect the players before they are forced to return to Iran.

This story has been updated.