×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: trump | australia | anthony pratt | nuclear

CBS News: No Evidence Trump Shared Nuclear Secrets With Australian

By    |   Saturday, 07 October 2023 03:40 PM EDT

Sources are saying there is no indication that former President Donald Trump shared sensitive records with an Australian billionaire, and no charges have been filed by special counsel Jack Smith, according to CBS News. 

"Sources tell CBS News there is no indication former President Trump shared sensitive records with an Australian billionaire + no charges have been filed by the Special Counsel through their alleged discussion about US Nuclear subs was investigated," CBS's Catherine Herridge posted on X, formerly Twitter, Saturday. 

Her post comes after the network reported Friday that other sources confirmed, however, that Trump allegedly discussed sensitive information about American nuclear submarines with Australian billionaire Anthony Pratt.

Pratt has been identified as a potential witness in Smith's document's case against Trump, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed.

Pratt has not been accused of any wrongdoing, and Trump called stories about his conversations with Pratt "false and ridiculous."

"I will often state that we make the best Submarines and Military Equipment anywhere in the World — A pretty well-known fact," Trump wrote on his social media site. "These fake stories are put out by corrupt prosecutors trying to interfere with the Presidential Election of 2024." 

Sandy Fitzgerald

Sandy Fitzgerald has more than three decades in journalism and serves as a general assignment writer for Newsmax covering news, media, and politics. 

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Sources are saying there is no indication that former President Donald Trump shared sensitive records with an Australian billionaire, and no charges have been filed by special counsel Jack Smith, according to CBS News.
trump, australia, anthony pratt, nuclear
197
2023-40-07
Saturday, 07 October 2023 03:40 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved