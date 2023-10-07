CBS News: No Evidence Trump Shared Nuclear Secrets With Australian

Sources are saying there is no indication that former President Donald Trump shared sensitive records with an Australian billionaire, and no charges have been filed by special counsel Jack Smith, according to CBS News.

"Sources tell CBS News there is no indication former President Trump shared sensitive records with an Australian billionaire + no charges have been filed by the Special Counsel through their alleged discussion about US Nuclear subs was investigated," CBS's Catherine Herridge posted on X, formerly Twitter, Saturday.

Her post comes after the network reported Friday that other sources confirmed, however, that Trump allegedly discussed sensitive information about American nuclear submarines with Australian billionaire Anthony Pratt.

Pratt has been identified as a potential witness in Smith's document's case against Trump, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed.

Pratt has not been accused of any wrongdoing, and Trump called stories about his conversations with Pratt "false and ridiculous."

"I will often state that we make the best Submarines and Military Equipment anywhere in the World — A pretty well-known fact," Trump wrote on his social media site. "These fake stories are put out by corrupt prosecutors trying to interfere with the Presidential Election of 2024."