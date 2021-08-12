×
Trump Appeals Ruling on Handing His Financial Records to the House

(Getty Images)

Thursday, 12 August 2021 01:22 PM

Lawyers for former President Donald Trump have appealed this week's court ruling that his accounting firm must turn over some of his financial records to a Democrat-led House of Representatives committee.

In a court notice, lawyers for Trump said they would ask the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit to review Wednesday's decision by a trial court-level judge.

Wednesday's ruling by U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta came in a long-running lawsuit brought by the House Oversight Committee, which first issued a subpoena for Trump's financial records in 2019.

The lawsuit was back in Mehta's courtroom after a trip to the U.S. Supreme Court. In a July 2020 decision, the high court said Mehta needed to redo his legal analysis and weight the House's needs for Trump's financial records against the burden such a request puts on the former president.

Mehta's ruling from this week did that, and it was a split decision. He said Trump's accounting firm, Mazars, should turn over financial documents to the House committee but not all of the records the panel had sought.

© 2021 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
