Trump: Calif.'s Alcatraz Rebuild in the Works

President Donald Trump posted on Tuesday that rebuilding the infamous San Francisco Bay island prison, Alcatraz, is in the works.

Trump said, "Conceptual work started six months ago, and various prison development firms are looking at doing it with us. Still a little early, but lots of promise!"

His Alcatraz comments coincided with his visit to Florida at the new remote "Alligator Alcatraz" being erected by the government in the wilds of the Florida Everglades to house immigration offenders.

Trump posted that he was drawn to the imposing images of the original Alcatraz when considering immigrant offender housing sites.

"I wanted something representative to show how we fight back, and then, it happened, I saw a picture of ALCATRAZ looking so foreboding," he said.

The president began mentioning the original Alcatraz as a potential immigration incarceration site in early May when he posted that he was "directing the Bureau of Prisons, together with the Department of Justice, FBI, and Homeland Security, to reopen a substantially enlarged and rebuilt ALCATRAZ, to house America’s most ruthless and violent Offenders."

Trump said America needed to have a showcase prison to house the most dangerous illegal alien criminals.

"When we were a more serious Nation, in times past, we did not hesitate to lock up the most dangerous criminals, and keep them far away from anyone they could harm. That’s the way it’s supposed to be," he said.

The Bureau of Prisons reported on its website that the original Alcatraz federal prison closed in 1963 after being open for 29 years. In 1972, it was reopened as a National Park site and has drawn more than 1 million visitors annually. It housed some of the most dangerous federal prisoners and especially those considered escape risks.