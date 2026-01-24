Trump Salutes UK Troops for Afghanistan Service

President Donald Trump on Saturday praised British troops for their service alongside U.S. forces in Afghanistan, calling the U.S.-U.K. military alliance "a bond too strong to ever be broken."

"The GREAT and very BRAVE soldiers of the United Kingdom will always be with the United States of America!" Trump said in a Truth Social post.

Trump highlighted the cost of Britain’s participation in the Afghanistan war, noting that 457 U.K. service members died and many others were wounded during the conflict.

He described British troops as "among the greatest of all warriors" and said their sacrifice cemented the longstanding partnership between the two countries.

"It's a bond too strong to ever be broken."

Trump’s remarks underscore the deep defense ties between Washington and London, two NATO allies that have fought together in major conflicts for decades. The U.K. was one of the United States’ closest partners in Afghanistan, contributing thousands of troops over the course of the war and taking a leading role in key provinces during the height of the coalition mission.

In his statement, Trump also praised the broader U.K. armed forces, calling the British military "second to none," while adding a qualifier that elevated U.S. forces.

"The U.K. Military, with tremendous Heart and Soul, is second to none (except for the U.S.A.!)," Trump said.

Trump framed the relationship in emotional terms, saying the two nations share an unbreakable connection forged through shared battlefield experience and mutual respect between service members.

"We love you all and always will!" he added.

The comments come as the United States continues to emphasize alliances with key partners amid global security challenges, including instability in parts of the Middle East, heightened tensions with Russia, and ongoing concerns about terrorism.

While Trump did not reference specific current military operations, his message focused on honoring past service and reinforcing the idea of enduring unity between American and British forces.

U.K. leaders have frequently pointed to the "special relationship" between the two nations as a pillar of transatlantic security, with close coordination across intelligence, nuclear deterrence, and conventional military operations.

Trump’s statement echoed that theme, portraying the Afghanistan mission as a defining chapter in a partnership he said will endure.

