WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: trump administration | university | federal funding | grants | policies | principles

Trump Admin Devises Compact for University Funding

By    |   Thursday, 02 October 2025 09:11 AM EDT

The Trump administration wants colleges to agree to a list of operating principles to receive preferential treatment regarding federal funds, according to reports.

Universities that sign the "Compact for Academic Excellence in Higher Education" will get "multiple positive benefits," including "substantial and meaningful federal grants," according to a letter sent to some college leaders, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The 10-point memo is intended to elevate university standards and performance, the Journal noted. It also seeks to curb the cost of college.

The White House on Wednesday sent letters to an initial group of nine universities to sign the agreement.

"Our hope is that a lot of schools see that this is highly reasonable," May Mailman, senior adviser for special projects at the White House, told the outlet.

The compact demands that schools do the following:

  • Ban the use of race or sex in hiring and admissions.
  • Freeze tuition for five years.
  • Limit international undergrad enrollment to 15% or less.
  • Require that applicants take the SAT or a similar test.
  • End grade inflation, which is the increase in average grades, absent higher academic achievement.

The memo also asks universities to ensure a "vibrant marketplace of ideas on campus" and abolish departments that "purposefully punish, belittle, and even spark violence against conservative ideas."

"Institutions of higher education are free to develop models and values other than those" if the institution elects to forgo federal benefits, the memo says.

The White House's letter was sent to Vanderbilt University, Dartmouth College, the University of Pennsylvania, the University of Southern California, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, the University of Texas at Austin, the University of Arizona, Brown University and the University of Virginia, the Journal reported.

News of the compact follows the administration's attempts to withhold funding and penalize schools that have promoted diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies and failed to police on-campus anti-Israel protests and activities.

Columbia University and Brown University are among schools that have struck multimillion-dollar deals with the administration.

President Donald Trump said Tuesday that his administration has reached a deal with Harvard University after months of negotiations.

On Monday, the California State University system said the administration had filed an antisemitism complaint against its schools in the latest federal probe into a school over protests against Israel's military campaign in Gaza.

Reuters contributed to this report.

Charlie McCarthy

Charlie McCarthy, a writer/editor at Newsmax, has nearly 40 years of experience covering news, sports, and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The Trump administration wants colleges to agree to a list of operating principles to receive preferential treatment regarding federal funds, according to reports.
trump administration, university, federal funding, grants, policies, principles
388
2025-11-02
Thursday, 02 October 2025 09:11 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved