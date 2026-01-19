WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: trump admin | tariffs | supreme court

Trump Would Replace Tariffs if Supreme Court Rejects IEEPA Levies

Monday, 19 January 2026 05:23 PM EST

The Trump administration would enact new tariffs almost immediately if the Supreme Court struck down sweeping global tariffs President Donald Trump launched under an emergency law, U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer told The New York Times in an interview published Monday.

The Supreme ⁠Court could rule on the tariffs in the coming weeks, and possibly as early as Tuesday. The ​case is a major test of presidential power and the court’s willingness to rein in some of Trump's broad claims of authority since returning to office in January 2025.

Greer said the administration would "start ⁠the next day" to replace the tariffs with other levies, the Times reported.

At issue is Trump's use of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act of 1977, which grants the ⁠president broad authority to regulate ​international economic transactions ⁠during a declared national emergency.

Were the court to rule against the use ‍of the act, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has said the administration could turn to ‌a 1974 act that permits broad 15% tariffs for 150 days to address trade imbalances or to a 1930 ⁠act ​that allows tariffs of up to 50% on countries that discriminate against U.S. commerce.

The Trade Representative's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The Trump administration would enact new tariffs almost immediately if the Supreme Court struck down sweeping global tariffs President Donald Trump launched under an emergency law, U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said in an interview published Monday.
trump admin, tariffs, supreme court
207
2026-23-19
Monday, 19 January 2026 05:23 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved