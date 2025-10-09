Trump Admin Weighs Extra $12B Clean Energy Cut

The federal government is considering canceling $12 billion in Congressionally-mandated funding for clean energy projects beyond the cuts announced last week, a list of targeted projects seen by Reuters showed.

The projects on the list include two major direct air capture hubs that received billion-dollar awards from the administration of former President Joe Biden, including one that involves oil company Occidental.

The so-called “kill list" represents a sharp escalation in the Trump administration’s push against clean energy, Semafor reported earlier this week.

The possible new cancellations come a week after the Department of Energy announced plans to cancel $7.56 billion in financing for hundreds of energy projects that it said would not provide sufficient returns to taxpayers.

White House budget director Russell Vought said in a post on X last week that the administration would terminate nearly $8 billion in climate-related funding in 16 Democrat-led states, including California and New York.