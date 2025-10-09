WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: trump admin | clean energy | cuts

Trump Admin Weighs Extra $12B Clean Energy Cut

Thursday, 09 October 2025 08:26 PM EDT

The federal government is considering canceling $12 billion in Congressionally-mandated funding for clean energy projects beyond the cuts announced last week, a list of targeted projects seen by Reuters showed.

The projects on the list include two major direct air capture hubs that received billion-dollar awards from the administration of former President Joe Biden, including one that involves oil company Occidental.

The so-called “kill list" represents a sharp escalation in the Trump administration’s push against clean energy, Semafor reported earlier this week. 

The possible new cancellations come a week after the Department of Energy announced plans to cancel $7.56 billion in financing for hundreds of energy projects that it said would not provide sufficient returns to taxpayers.

White House budget director Russell Vought said in a post on X last week that the administration would terminate nearly $8 billion in climate-related funding in 16 Democrat-led states, including California and New York. 

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The federal government is considering canceling $12 billion in Congressionally-mandated funding for clean energy projects beyond the cuts announced last week, a list of targeted projects showed. The projects on the list include two major direct air capture ...
trump admin, clean energy, cuts
151
2025-26-09
Thursday, 09 October 2025 08:26 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved