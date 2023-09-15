Trump Stresses Winning Elections Behind Pro-life Platform

Former President Donald Trump celebrated the end of Roe v. Wade with the convention of Christian conservatives on Friday night at the "Pray Vote Stand Summit" in Washington, D.C., but stressed the need to get back to winning elections behind the issue.

Trump reasserted himself as a Christian conservative, saying, "No president has ever fought for Christians as hard as I have, and I will keep on fighting for Christians as hard as I can for four more years in the White House."

And while the end of Roe v. Wade gave conservatives a "tremendous power" and a "seat at the table" to negotiate, Trump said, he hinted that if not done correctly, the pro-life platform could still come at a political cost.

"Like President Ronald Reagan before me, I support the three exceptions for rape, incest, and the life of the mother. And again, that's a decision that you're going to have to make for yourself, and you have to go by your heart and what you feel," Trump said about his abortion stance. "But I do and I will say politically, it's very tough. It's a very tough decision for some people. But very, very hard on elections. We had midterms, and this was an issue.

"And I said to politicians, they just don't know how to talk about this issue. It's a complex issue. But they don't know how to talk about it, and if they don't speak about it correctly, they're not going to win. And they turned it around, Democrats, mostly, they turned it around and put it on us. And we have to take that issue and now really, for the first time, we have to run very strongly. But we have to know how to speak."

Trump said conservatives have to be able to say Democrats are the radical ones on this topic.

"I watched some of these politicians speaking. And it's so bad they don't understand what it is that they're talking about. And they lost a lot of elections, and we can't let that happen.

"[Roe v. Wade] was a great victory. But you have to be able to talk and you have to say exactly that, [Democrats] are a group of people that are willing to do things that nobody thought ever would be acceptable in other countries."