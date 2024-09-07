Trump: Tweak 25th Amendment to Check a VP 'Cover Up'

After years of Democrats threatening to use the 25th Amendment against him, Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump is now proposing a tweak to potentially strike back at Vice President Kamala Harris running "cover" for President Joe Biden's cognitive decline.

"I will support modifying the 25th Amendment to make clear that if a vice president lies or engages in a conspiracy to cover up the incapacity of the president of the United States, if you do that with a cover up of the president of the United States, it's grounds for impeachment immediately and removal from office," Trump told his Mosinee, Wisconsin, campaign rally, which aired live and in its entirety on Newsmax and the free Newsmax2 streaming platform.

"Because that's what they did. That's what they did."

In addition to teasing Tuesday's debate against Harris, Trump reminded his supporters that Biden would still be the Democrat presidential nominee if Harris and Democrats kept covering for the cognitive issues that were exposed during the June debate — the earliest debate in presidential history.

"You know, think of it: if he didn't go to that debate, he'd still be running," Trump continued. "To every citizen who is sick and tired of the parasitic political class in Washington that sucks our country of its blood and treasure, Nov. 5 will be your liberation day.

"Nov. 5 this year will be the most important day in the history of our country, because we're not going to have a country anymore if we don't win. It will be the most important day in the history of our country."

Earlier Saturday, presidential adviser Dick Morris said Harris, too, was trying to get out of the one debate she would agree to for fear of being exposed in contrast to Trump.

Harris' reported balking at muted mics was just a ploy to try to avoid answering to the American people, according to Morris in comments made to Newsmax.

"I think she was trying to get out of the debate," Morris told "Saturday Report." "This debate will be make or break for her.

"And she can do all the fluffy appearances with no mics she wants. But when they actually ask her a question, she's got to answer. And the debate is an hour and a half of those.

"So I think she was trying to get out of it any way she could."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com