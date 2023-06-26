Recent Polls Have Trump Smooth Sailing On Top of Primary

Former President Donald Trump is running away with his lead in the 2024 Republican presidential primary, consistently on top by double digits in multiple recent polls.

In Emerson College’s June survey, Trump led DeSantis by a 38-percentage-point margin, 59% to 21%. Those numbers were worse, however, than his margin in the same poll two months ago, when he led by 46 points.

Elsewhere in the June poll, former Vice President Mike Pence came in third, at 6%. Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley followed him at 4% and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy at 2%.

Trump is leading by a margin of at least 20 points in other major polls conducted in June. One example is YouGov/Yahoo News’ latest survey, where he is up 53% to 33% over DeSantis.

A YouGov/The Economist poll from earlier this month showed that 41% of likely Republican primary voters believe Trump will probably win against President Joe Biden – the highest among the pack, followed by DeSantis at 40% and Pence at 24%.

And on Sunday, NBC News released a survey conducted by Hart Research Associates and Public Opinion Strategies that shows Trump’s lead has expanded by five points since before his indictment in April, from 46% to 51%.

DeSantis’ lead dropped over the same period from 31% to 22% in that poll, with Pence and Haley receiving small one-point bumps each.

“For the first time in history, a former president has been indicted, and we can’t find a marker in this survey that it’s had an impact with his standing,” said Public Opinion Strategies co-founder Bill McInturff.