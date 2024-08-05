WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: tropical storm | debby | sarasota | flooding | rescues | residents | rain

500 Residents Rescued in Fla. County After Debby Deluge

By    |   Monday, 05 August 2024 10:47 PM EDT

Nearly 500 residents needed to be rescued from their homes in Sarasota County in Florida in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Debby dumping heavy rain in the area.

Fire officials in the county said they responded to 495 calls since Sunday night, numbers that were expected to go up into Monday night, according to multiple media outlets, including WFTS-TV.

"We are not out of the woods yet," police announced on Facebook, Patch reported

Debby, which subsequently gained hurricane strength ahead of landfall early Monday morning, dumped 9.52 inches of rain in Sarasota, shattering the record of 8.12 inches set in 2017.

The flooding prompted the county to open an evacuation center at Sarasota Technical College.

"We urge everyone to stay off the roads and avoid preventable incidents," police said. "Your cooperation is crucial in helping us focus our resources on those in need."

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Nearly 500 residents needed to be rescued from their homes in Sarasota County in Florida in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Debby dumping heavy rain in the area.
tropical storm, debby, sarasota, flooding, rescues, residents, rain
143
2024-47-05
Monday, 05 August 2024 10:47 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved