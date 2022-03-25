×
Tags: Transgender Sports Ban

Utah Bans Transgender Athletes in Girls Sports Despite Veto

Seat of Utah state government in Salt Lake City (AP)

Friday, 25 March 2022 05:08 PM

Utah’s Republican lawmakers voted Friday to override GOP Gov. Spencer Cox’s veto of legislation banning transgender youth athletes from playing on girls teams.

Cox’s veto letter drew national attention with a poignant argument that such laws target vulnerable transgender kids who are already at high risk of suicide.

Cox was the second GOP governor this week to overrule state lawmakers on a sports-participation ban amid a nationwide culture war over transgender issues. Business leaders in Utah are also concerned about backlash and lost revenue.

But the bans are supported by the party’s vocal conservative base and 11 states have enacted similar laws.

