Tags: transgender | gender studies | university | education

Teacher Scolded for Failing Student Who Wrote 'Biological Women'

By    |   Monday, 03 July 2023 06:23 PM EDT

A gender studies instructor at the University of Cincinnati has been reprimanded after she failed a student for using the "exclusionary" term "biological women" in her final project.

Melanie Nipper, a Department of Women's, Gender, and Sexuality Studies (WGSS) adjunct faculty member, was ordered to complete free speech training after she gave student Olivia Krolczyk a zero out of 20 points on her final.

"Please note that this is to be considered a formal reprimand for your actions. A copy of this letter will be placed in your permanent records," the university told Nipper in a June 14 document.

"It is also understood that any other violations of UC policy may be subject to further disciplinary actions up to and including termination," the document continued. "You are reminded that as an unrepresented, unclassified 'at will' employee your employment may be terminated with or without cause."

Krolczyk initially made the incident public through her TikTok account, chastising the teacher and showing a picture of the feedback on her final.

In the feedback, Nipper calls Krolczyk's project a "solid proposal," but still gives her a zero because "the terms 'biological women' are exclusionary and are not allowed in this course as they further reinforce heteronormativity."

The Cincinnati Enquirer reported that Ashley Currier, head of WGSS at the university, then handed down the discipline. And on June 19, Nipper responded with a request to appeal the decision.

Nipper argued that her "restriction on harmful speech" was "necessary to ensure a safe learning environment in the course discussions and for the pedagogical purpose of teaching introductory WGSS theory."

She also "felt it was necessary to educate [Krolczyk] regarding inclusive language to ensure a safe learning environment for other students in the course discussion boards."

Nipper declined to comment when asked for a comment by the New York Post late last month.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
A gender studies instructor at the University of Cincinnati has been reprimanded after she failed a student for using the "exclusionary" term "biological women" in her final project.
308
Monday, 03 July 2023 06:23 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

