×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: trans women | sports | joe rogan

Joe Rogan: Trans Women Are Messing Up Women's Sports

By    |   Tuesday, 04 July 2023 08:10 PM EDT

Trans women competing in women's sports have essentially become forced compliance, podcaster Joe Rogan said, adding that it is "f***ing up women's sports."

"You're forced to comply with this," Rogan said on a recent episode of his podcast "The Joe Rogan Experience," "and it's f***ing up women's sports in a huge way. Some organizations are pushing back against that, and some people are pushing back against the organizations that are pushing back against it, which to me is insane. Like, if you care at all about biological women, you should be against that."

The subject came up during a conversation with guest Ice Cube, the actor, rapper, and founder of the BIG3 basketball league made up of former NBA and international players.

Though some states have passed laws to prevent trans girls and women from competing against their biological counterparts, Ice Cube noted that if NBA star LeBron James decided to retire and identify as a trans woman, nothing would prevent James from playing in the WNBA.

"They wouldn't be able to stop it if he just decided to say publicly, I identify as a woman," Rogan noted. "What are they gonna do? They can't do anything, and then that would be the end.

"Just f***ing stop," Rogan added. "There's a reason why there's women's sports, and there's a reason why there's men's sports."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Trans women competing in women's sports have essentially become forced compliance, podcaster Joe Rogan said, adding that it is "f***ing up women's sports."
trans women, sports, joe rogan
226
2023-10-04
Tuesday, 04 July 2023 08:10 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved