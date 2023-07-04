Joe Rogan: Trans Women Are Messing Up Women's Sports

Trans women competing in women's sports have essentially become forced compliance, podcaster Joe Rogan said, adding that it is "f***ing up women's sports."

"You're forced to comply with this," Rogan said on a recent episode of his podcast "The Joe Rogan Experience," "and it's f***ing up women's sports in a huge way. Some organizations are pushing back against that, and some people are pushing back against the organizations that are pushing back against it, which to me is insane. Like, if you care at all about biological women, you should be against that."

The subject came up during a conversation with guest Ice Cube, the actor, rapper, and founder of the BIG3 basketball league made up of former NBA and international players.

Though some states have passed laws to prevent trans girls and women from competing against their biological counterparts, Ice Cube noted that if NBA star LeBron James decided to retire and identify as a trans woman, nothing would prevent James from playing in the WNBA.

"They wouldn't be able to stop it if he just decided to say publicly, I identify as a woman," Rogan noted. "What are they gonna do? They can't do anything, and then that would be the end.

"Just f***ing stop," Rogan added. "There's a reason why there's women's sports, and there's a reason why there's men's sports."