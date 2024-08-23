WATCH TV LIVE

Trains Collide, Derail in Boulder; Two Conductors Hurt

By    |   Friday, 23 August 2024 10:45 AM EDT

Authorities in Boulder, Colorado, are investigating a massive train derailment caused when two freight trains collided, injuring two train conductors and spilling fuel from a locomotive into a nearby creek.

The accident, involving a BNSF Railway train, occurred Thursday night in the eastern part of the city near the Boulder Community Hospital, reports CBS News Friday.

"Crews are on site working to clear the incident as quickly and safely as possible," a BNSF Railway spokesperson said, adding that the investigation could take several days.

The two workers were released from the hospital Friday morning.

The Boulder Police have not said what may have led to the collision, which did not damage city property but downed a power line.

A rail bridge also sustained heavy damage and several train cars left the tracks.

A BNSF spokesperson confirmed to Newsmax that the accident occurred at about 11:13 p.m. CT on Thursday.

"A small amount of fuel leaked from the locomotive but is not impacting the creek," the spokesperson said. "Crews are on site working to clear the incident as quickly and safely as possible. There is no threat to the public."

Boulder police said early Friday that all roads that were closed near the crash site had reopened.

It has not been reported what the trains were carrying and the police did not indicate whether any homes or businesses were evacuated as a result of the crash.

