Senators Urge Trump to Use North America Trade Talks for Chinese Auto Crackdown

Five Senate Democrats urged the Trump administration on Wednesday to use free trade agreement talks with Canada and Mexico to crack down on Chinese automobiles.

The senators — Gary Peters, Elissa Slotkin, Amy Klobuchar, Tina Smith, and Tammy Baldwin — called on the U.S. Trade Representative's Office to use the review of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement to address concerns about Chinese electric vehicles in Canada and Mexico even as Washington has effectively barred Chinese automobiles from the U.S. market.

The trade agreement "must also be strengthened to meet the threats posed by Chinese competition, particularly Chinese cars," the senators wrote in a letter seen by Reuters.