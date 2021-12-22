×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Coronavirus | Health Topics | Media Bias | Vaccines | Cold/Flu | tony blair | covid-19

Tony Blair: 'Undiplomatic' to Call Unvaccinated People Idiots

Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair speaks during a speech
Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair (Dominic Dudley/Dreamstime)

By    |   Wednesday, 22 December 2021 05:30 PM

Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair admitted Wednesday he "was a little too undiplomatic" when he told people who are still unvaccinated despite being eligible and lacking health problems that they are "an idiot."

"Frankly, if you're not vaccinated at the moment and you're eligible and you've got no health reason for not being vaccinated, you're not just irresponsible, I mean you're an idiot," Blair said told Times Radio.

"I'm sorry, I mean that is, truthfully you are," he continued. "Because this omicron variant is so contagious, if you're unvaccinated and you're in circulation, you're going to get it. And … that is going to put a lot of strain on the health service."

The former prime minister said Wednesday, "Possibly I was a little too undiplomatic in my use of language."

"We have got a piece of work out in the field at the moment as an institute, and I think the government should do the same – just investigating what is the profile, what are the reasons why people are not getting vaccinated," he added.

Blair also said he would be "immensely surprised" if the number of COVID-19 cases exceeded the official count of 100,000 that was recorded Wednesday.

"This is potentially the most serious moment in the pandemic," he said. "You are at risk because if your hospitalizations start to rise then it will – by the time you have noticed that, and you have got a terrible problem – it will be too late to do anything about it."

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair admitted Wednesday he "was a little too undiplomatic" when he told people who are still unvaccinated despite being eligible and lacking health problems that they are "an idiot."
tony blair, covid-19, unvaccinated, diplomatic, persecution, britain, omicron, variant, pandemic
254
2021-30-22
Wednesday, 22 December 2021 05:30 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved