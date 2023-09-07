'Tonight Show' Staff Accuse Fallon of Toxic Workplace

Fourteen former employees and two current workers at "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" allege that the TV host's behavior has created a deeply toxic work environment, according to Rolling Stone. The former and current employees allege that Fallon exhibited erratic behavior, outbursts, and inconsistent mood swings.

They accuse Fallon of creating a "toxic work environment," the magazine said, including throwing "hissy fits" that caused employees to experience emotional distress, hair loss, and thoughts of suicide.

These staffers also voiced concerns about Fallon's conduct in the workplace, characterizing it as "erratic." They reported feeling belittled and intimidated by Fallon. This inconsistent behavior, including reported "outbursts" directed at employees, contributes to what they perceive as a generally hostile atmosphere at the show, according to the report.

Despite several staffers raising their concerns through HR, issues at "The Tonight Show" persisted, they claim.

The staffers held various positions on the show including production crew members, office staffers and the writers' room. A number of these former employees have claimed that they departed from their roles due to the toll it took on their mental health. Additionally, some have asserted that they were let go from their positions, according to the Daily Mail.

One staffer reported being put on anti-anxiety medication for the first time after having an anxiety attack while working at the show.

Another complained of thinning hair and weakened nail beds as a physical reaction to the stress, while someone else lost nearly 20 pounds and cried to sleep every night, according to the report.

Four people claim they are in therapy because of their experiences, and three claimed they had suicidal thoughts.

"I know other people who were in [my] department who also were unhappy with [the mis]treatment, but it was never a thing where any of us were empowered enough to say anything," the staffer said.

"Mentally, I was in the lowest place of my life. I didn't want to live anymore. I thought about taking my own life all the time," one former staffer said.

"It just always felt like, you should be grateful that you have a job, and you should be grateful that you have this position at this show, at this network. Everyone wants to be in this spot. You have worked hard to get here; it shouldn't be a thing where you're being ungrateful."

Representatives for Fallon did not respond to the allegations; however, a spokesperson for NBC said in a statement: "We are incredibly proud of 'The Tonight Show,' and providing a respectful working environment is a top priority.

"As in any workplace, we have had employees raise issues; those have been investigated, and action has been taken where appropriate. As is always the case, we encourage employees who feel they have experienced or observed behavior inconsistent with our policies to report their concerns so that we may address them accordingly."