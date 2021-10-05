Russians Beat Tom Cruise to Filming First Movie in Space

A group of Russian filmmakers rocketed past Tom Cruise's efforts, being the first to shoot a movie in space.

At 4:55 a.m., a Soyuz MS-19 spacecraft carrying a crew of Russian actors, producers, and cosmonauts blasted off from a launchpad Tuesday in Kazakhstan, making their way to the International Space Station where they will begin filming scenes for "The Challenge."

The group of Russians beat Tom Cruise, 59, who had planned to be the first to produce a narrative feature film shot in outer space, according to The Guardian. Cruise, who had planned to be the first to make such a film, brokered a deal last year between Space X's Elon Musk and NASA, with the film's direction to be led by Doug Liman ("American Made"), according to the New York Post.

In May of 2020, NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine tweeted, "NASA is excited to work with Tom Cruise on a film aboard the Space Station! We need popular media to inspire a new generation of engineers and scientists to make NASA's ambitious plans a reality."

However, the arrival of the actor Yulia Peresild, 37, and the director Klim Shipenko, 38, to the ISS on Tuesday staked the Russian's claim to this cinematic milestone.

"Welcome to the ISS!" Russia's space agency said to the crew as they began their 12-day mission to start filming for "The Challenge."

One of the film's actor's Peresild said at a pre-flight press conference, "it was difficult psychologically, physically, and emotionally" preparing for the film, "but I think when we reach our goal all the challenges won't seem so bad."