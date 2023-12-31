Tom Brady Jokes About 2023 Unretirement

In retrospect, Tom Brady revealed that the only regret he had in 2023 was when he was planning his unretirement and walked into his retirement party.

"PS," Brady wrote on Instagram, "The only downside to 2023 was when I was about to unretire in May and my friends threw a surprise retirement party. Kind of forced my hand."

Pinned in the comment section under Brady's post were fans clamoring for the NFL MVP to come back.

But according to CBS News, in the past Brady joked that making a return this season would make his family unhappy.

"My parents would call; my kids would call. They'd kill me," Brady stated. "I wouldn't be around by tonight. As I said, you're only allowed one unretirement. And I've used it up."