×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: tom brady | retirement | 2023 | nfl

Tom Brady Jokes About 2023 Unretirement

By    |   Sunday, 31 December 2023 10:19 PM EST

In retrospect, Tom Brady revealed that the only regret he had in 2023 was when he was planning his unretirement and walked into his retirement party.

"PS," Brady wrote on Instagram, "The only downside to 2023 was when I was about to unretire in May and my friends threw a surprise retirement party. Kind of forced my hand."

Pinned in the comment section under Brady's post were fans clamoring for the NFL MVP to come back.

But according to CBS News, in the past Brady joked that making a return this season would make his family unhappy.

"My parents would call; my kids would call. They'd kill me," Brady stated. "I wouldn't be around by tonight. As I said, you're only allowed one unretirement. And I've used it up."

Nick Koutsobinas | editorial.koutsobinas@newsmax.com

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
In retrospect, Tom Brady revealed that the only regret he had in 2023 was when he was planning his unretirement and walked into his retirement party.
tom brady, retirement, 2023, nfl
131
2023-19-31
Sunday, 31 December 2023 10:19 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved