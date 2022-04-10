Multiple Manhole Fires Cause Mass Panic in Times Square

Loud explosions heard in New York’s Times Square on Sunday sent hundreds of people scrambling out of fear of a possible bomb.

The sounds were caused by multiple manhole fires, according to Con Edison.



"One manhole exploded in the Times Square area this evening due to cable failure, and a second manhole was smoking," a spokesperson said. "At this time, there have been no customer outages, and no reports of injuries or property damage. Our crews remain on location."

Videos shared on social media show people running through the busy streets.

The FDNY stated that there were no injuries reported. The department added that "fire operations on scene for three manholes on fire. Firefighters in process of searching surrounding properties for any elevated carbon monoxide levels. Utility companies en route."