Veterans, Military Families Blast Trump/Vance Attacks on Walz's Record

A group of more than 1,000 veterans and military family members signed an open letter sent this week criticizing former President Donald Trump and Ohio Republican Sen. J.D. Vance over their attacks on Gov. Tim Walz’s military service record, USA Today reported.

Vance hit out at Walz over his record last week during a campaign rally, criticizing the governor for retiring from the Army National Guard after 24 years of service a few months before his unit was sent to Iraq.

"When the United States of America asked me to go to Iraq to serve my country, I did. I did what they asked me to do, and I did it honorably, and I’m very proud of that service," Vance said. "When Tim Walz was asked by his country to go to Iraq, you know what he did? He dropped out of the Army and allowed his unit to go without him."

The letter, which was signed by 1,048 people including a former high-ranking National Guard Bureau official, Maj. Gen. Randy Manner, and former Veterans Affairs Department Assistant Secretary Brenda Sue Fulton, stated that Walz "has demonstrated throughout his career a profound respect for those who serve, as well as their families."

It added that Trump and Vance "seek to diminish the sacrifices of our military community and renege on our obligation to veterans."

"JD Vance’s recent comments attacking Governor Walz’s service record are disrespectful and deeply disappointing, especially given Vance’s own service — which we are also profoundly grateful for," read the letter. "But given Donald Trump’s long record of expressing disdain for service members, veterans, and their families, it’s unsurprising that his running mate has stooped to such lows."