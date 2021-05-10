Report: Tim Tebow to Sign 1-Year Deal with Jacksonville Jaguars

It appears former Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow will be resuming his NFL career.

The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport tweeted Monday that Tebow, 33, is expected to sign a contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars, now coached by former University of Florida coach Urban Meyer.

"The #Jaguars are planning to sign QB-turned-TE Tim Tebow to a 1-year deal, per me and @TomPelissero, a deal that could be official in the next week or so. Nothing done yet. But he’ll have a chance to make the team to reunite with his mentor and college head coach Urban Meyer," Rapoport wrote.

Tebow, who played quarterback for Meyer at Florida, led the Gators to two BCS National Championship Game victories.

He then played 3 NFL seasons, the last being in 2012 with the New York Jets.

Tebow went 7-4 as a starter with 12 touchdowns and 6 interceptions with the Denver Broncos in 2011, but Denver then signed Peyton Manning during the offseason.

Tebow pursued a baseball career 2016-19, playing in the minor leagues in the New York Mets organization. He retired in February.

Known as being a devout Christian, Tebow grew up in Jacksonville and starred at Nease High School before attending Florida.

It was reported late last month that Tebow had worked out for the Jaguars as a tight end.