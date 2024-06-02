Sen. Tim Scott Dodges Question on Trump's Abortion Stance

Sen. Tim Scott, whose name has been floated as one of Donald Trump's potential picks for vice president, appeared to dodge directly answering whether he would push the former president to reconsider a federal abortion ban if he were chosen as his running mate.

Trump said in April that he would not sign a national abortion ban if such a bill passed Congress and stressed that abortion policy should be determined by individual states, while the South Carolina Republican last year, while running for the GOP presidential nomination, criticized Trump's suggestion that he would not support a 15-week federal abortion ban, according to The Hill.

But when asked on "Fox News Sunday" if he is willing to concede his position on a federal abortion ban or fight Trump, Scott appeared to dodge the question and instead attacked the stance of Senate Democrats on the issue.

Scott went on to state that "the Supreme Court has already ruled that this is a states issue. President Trump and Speaker [Mike] Johnson have both said that this will remain a states' issue. It is consistent with the Supreme Court, and we must make sure that we allow the American people to see the absolute extreme position of insanity on the left and a states' rights issue on the right."

The senator further explained that "the voters of our party want President Trump leading the party. They have been embracing his position on the states' position of letting communities decide the issue of abortion.

"That is a settled issue for our party, and frankly, it is one that takes that issue off the table for the Democrats, who have the most extreme position on abortion."

The Washington Examiner pointed out that this presidential election cycle is the first one since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, and the Democratic Party is making abortion rights a key focus ahead of the campaign.