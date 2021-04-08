Report: Tiger Woods Was 'Combative' With Police After Crash

Tiger Woods was "combative" with police, who found an unlabled empty pill bottle in his vehicle following his high-speed crash in late February near Los Angles, a newly released accident report shows.

Woods was seriously injured in the crash and was said to have been driving between 84 mph and 87 mph, nearly twice the posted speed limit, when his vehicle crossed over the grassy median into the opposite traffic lane, the report from the California Highway Patrol obtained from the website TMZ said.

Other details included the discovery of a pill bottle in the Genesis SUV provided by the sponsor of the Genesis Invitational golf tournament he had been hosting.

''The container had no label and there was no indication as to what, if anything, had been inside,'' the report states.

"Due to his injuries and the traumatic nature of his injuries, it would not be appropriate to do any field sobriety test," Capt. James Power of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office said according to The Washington Post.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva dismissed the suggestion that Woods received special treatment because of his celebrity status.

"I know there are some saying he received special or preferential treatment of some kind," Villanueva said. "That is absolutely false. There was no signs of impairment. Our primary concern at the scene of the collision was his safety. This is where you have to switch gears and make sure the person can survive and receive the medical care they need."

Police obtained a data recorder in the car through a search warrant. It is suspected that Woods hit the accelerator instead of the brake.

"There was nothing from the cellphone that indicated any type of distracted driving," Power said.

In a statement Wednesday, Woods publicly thanked the first-responders for their assistance.

"I am so grateful to both of the good Samaritans who came to assist me and called 911... for helping me so expertly at the scene and getting me safely to the hospital," he wrote. "I will continue to focus on my recovery and family, and thank everyone for the overwhelming support and encouragement I've received throughout this very difficult time."