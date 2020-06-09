Tags: 2020 Elections | Donald Trump | Joe Biden | Polls | tied | approval rating

Zogby Poll: Trump, Biden Tied

trump in a navy blue suit and blue striped tie and biden in a suit and red patterned tie
President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden (AP Photo)

Tuesday, 09 June 2020 01:29 PM

President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden are locked in a tie, a new Zogby poll reveals.

The survey shows each candidate is favored by 46% of likely voters. The remaining 8% were undecided.

Here’s how the poll, released Monday, breaks down:

  • 50% of the voters in the South favor Trump, while 44% back Biden.
  • 49% of the voters in the East favor Biden, compared to 43% who support Trump.
  • 49% of voters in the West back Biden, while 43% favor Trump.
  • 46% of voters in the Great Lakes region favor Trump, compared to 46% who back Biden.
  • 48% approve of the job Trump is doing as president, while 51% disapprove.
  • 51% of Hispanic voters approve of the job Trump is doing, compared to 47% who disapprove.
  • 53% of voters in southern states approve of the job Trump is doing, while 46% disapprove.
  • 42% of suburban voters approve of Trump, while 58% disapprove.
  • 53% of large city voters approve of Trump, compared to 46% who disapprove.
  • 50% of women favor Biden, compared to 41% who support Trump.

The poll, conducted June 1-2, surveyed 1,007 likely voters. The margin of error is plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.

Tuesday, 09 June 2020 01:29 PM
