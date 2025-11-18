WATCH TV LIVE

Michigan Man Gets 2 Years for Threats to Trump, Vance

By    |   Tuesday, 18 November 2025 05:14 PM EST

A Michigan man, whose name oddly matches that of the vice president, has been sentenced to two years in federal prison for threatening to kill Vice President JD Vance, President Donald Trump, Elon Musk, and Donald Trump Jr.

The New York Post reported that James Donald "JD" Vance Jr., 67, of Grand Rapids, pleaded guilty to threatening to kill and injure the president and vice president in a series of posts on the Bluesky platform under the username "Diaperjdv," the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Michigan said.

The defendant is not related to the vice president, who was born James Donald Bowman before legally changing his name to James David Vance.

Prosecutors said the man posted threats directed at the vice president, Trump, and Musk.

In an April 1 post, he wrote, "If tRump, Vance, or Musk ever come to my city again, they will leave it in a body bag."

He followed with a statement that he expected to die in a confrontation with law enforcement or spend the rest of his life in prison.

James Donald Vance was also accused of threatening Donald Trump Jr. in a March 7 post titled "Donald Trump Jr. Considering a Run for President in 2028."

"I will murder that stupid [expletive] before he gets secret service protection," he wrote, according to investigators.

Federal officials said he made other threats against the president.

Threats were also directed at Musk.

He pleaded guilty to two felony counts of threatening to kill or injure the president and vice president and to interstate threatening communications.

U.S. Attorney Timothy VerHey said James Donald Vance's conduct represented an attack on democratic institutions because such threats create fear and weaken public trust.

VerHey said the defendant crossed a line when he threatened national leaders over political disagreements.

The case was the second recent threat investigation handled by the Grand Rapids office of the Secret Service.

Last month, Richard James Spring, of suburban Grand Rapids, was sentenced to 18 months in prison after posting a threat on X in which he described plans to sexually assault a woman in front of Trump and then kill him, prosecutors said.

Spring made related threats on TikTok, telling users, "You're going to watch your god DIE," according to court records.

William Shink, special agent in charge of the Secret Service's Detroit field office, said threats against national leaders and their families will continue to be investigated and prosecuted.

Shink said those who make such threats will be held accountable.

Jim Mishler

Jim Mishler, a seasoned reporter, anchor and news director, has decades of experience covering crime, politics and environmental issues.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Tuesday, 18 November 2025 05:14 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

