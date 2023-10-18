×
Tags: thierry breton | elon musk | twitter | x | probe | misinformation | europe

Musk Considering Taking X Out Of Europe Amid Probe

Elon Musk speaks to reporters
X CEO Elon Musk speaks to reporters as he leaves a U.S. Senate bipartisan Artificial Intelligence Insight Forum at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on September 13. (Mandel Ngan/Getty Images)

Wednesday, 18 October 2023 06:42 PM EDT

Elon Musk is considering taking Twitter, or X, out of Europe after EU industry chief Thierry Breton opened an investigation into his company, the first under new EU tech rules, for not doing enough to tackle the spread of disinformation following Hamas' attack on Israel.

Breton opened the probe last week. 

The online content rules known as the Digital Services Act (DSA) require X and other large online platforms to remove illegal content and to take measures to tackle the risks to public security and civic discourse.

"Given the urgency, I also expect you to be in contact with the relevant law enforcement authorities and Europol, and ensure that you respond promptly to their requests," Breton wrote to Musk on Oct. 10.

He said his team would also follow up with Musk on a number of other immediate issues related to DSA compliance.

X CEO Linda Yaccarino last Thursday said the platform had removed hundreds of Hamas-affiliated accounts and taken action to remove or label tens of thousands of pieces of content since the attack, in response to a letter from Breton.

"We have sent @X a formal request for information, a first step in our investigation to determine compliance with the DSA," Breton said in a posting on X.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
