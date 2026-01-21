WATCH TV LIVE

Theranos Founder Holmes Asks Trump to Commute Prison Sentence

Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes makes her way to court on March 17, 2023, in San Jose, California. (Getty Images)

Wednesday, 21 January 2026 05:05 PM EST

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes has asked President Donald Trump to commute her sentence after she was convicted of defrauding ⁠investors in her now-defunct blood-testing startup that was ​once valued at $9 billion, a notice on the Justice Department website ⁠showed.

The Justice Department's Office of the Pardon Attorney lists ⁠the ​status of ⁠her commutation request, which was made last year, as pending.

The White House did not ⁠immediately ​respond to a request for comment.

Holmes, who started Theranos as a college student and became its public face, was indicted in 2018. She was sentenced in 2022 to 11 years and 3 months.

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
