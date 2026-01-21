Theranos Founder Holmes Asks Trump to Commute Prison Sentence

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes has asked President Donald Trump to commute her sentence after she was convicted of defrauding investors in her now-defunct blood-testing startup that was once valued at $9 billion, a notice on the Justice Department website showed.
The Justice Department's Office of the Pardon Attorney lists the status of her commutation request, which was made last year, as pending.
The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Holmes, who started Theranos as a college student and became its public face, was indicted in 2018. She was sentenced in 2022 to 11 years and 3 months.
