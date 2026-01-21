Theranos Founder Holmes Asks Trump to Commute Prison Sentence

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes has asked President Donald Trump to commute her sentence after she was convicted of defrauding ⁠investors in her now-defunct blood-testing startup that was ​once valued at $9 billion, a notice on the Justice Department website ⁠showed.

The Justice Department's Office of the Pardon Attorney lists ⁠the ​status of ⁠her commutation request, which was made last year, as pending.

The White House did not ⁠immediately ​respond to a request for comment.

Holmes, who started Theranos as a college student and became its public face, was indicted in 2018. She was sentenced in 2022 to 11 years and 3 months.