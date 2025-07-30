Texas GOP Plans Release of Redistricting Proposal

Texas Republicans are planning to release their state's proposed new congressional district map on Wednesday, according to Punchbowl News.

Under the new districts being proposed, Republicans would win five additional seats, giving them a 30 to eight advantage in the next U.S. House (the GOP currently holds 25 seats in the state) and would go a long way in helping the Republicans maintain control of the chamber after the midterm elections.

However, the proposal could be altered as it makes its way through both the Texas House and Senate.

In any case, the GOP is expecting to win each of the changed districts by between three and eight percentage points, according to the party's estimates.

Democrats have warned that the GOP is taking a major risk by spreading their voters too thin and creating districts that could flip blue in a bad year for Republicans, Punchbowl News reported. This kind of redraw is known as a “dummymander.”

But the GOP insists that their proposed map for redistricting avoids that sort of outcome.

One of the outcomes that the Republicans are banking on is that there will be more majority Hispanic districts in the new map proposal than there are in the current one.

That is because the GOP is making a huge bet that the rightward shift of Latino voters which occurred this past November is a trend that will continue.

In addition, Republicans also hope that such moves will complicate the prospects of Democratic lawsuits that could stymie their proposals.