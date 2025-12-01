Texas AG Paxton Investigates Shein Over Labor Practices, Safety

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said Monday he is investigating Shein to determine whether the Chinese fast fashion retailer violated state law related to unethical labor practices and the sale of unsafe consumer products.

“Safe, non-toxic material and products are another key ingredient to the Make America Healthy Again movement. Any company that cuts corners on labor standards or product safety, especially those operating in foreign nations like China, will be held accountable,” Paxton said in a release.

“Texans deserve to know that the companies they buy from are ethical, safe, transparent, and not exploiting workers or selling harmful products. I will not allow cheap, dangerous, foreign goods to flood America and jeopardize our health.”

Shein reported more than $30 billion in global revenue in 2023, operating largely as an online retailer offering a vast lineup of apparel, accessories, and home-goods.

While the company promotes a reputation for innovation and social responsibility, numerous investigations have raised serious concerns — including allegations of forced labor in its supply chain, unsafe product materials, and deceptive marketing tactics, Paxton said.

Newsmax wires contributed to this report.