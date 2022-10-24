Texas Polls: Abbott Topping O'Rourke, Trump Beating Biden

Monday polls show Texas remaining red as GOP Gov. Greg Abbott is beating Democrat challenger Beto O'Rourke by nine points.

The Spectrum News/Siena poll found Abbott at 52% and his rival at 43%. The Hill/Emerson poll showed much the same, with Abbott at 53 and O'Rourke at 44.

O'Rourke champions himself as the "gun-control" candidate, a controversial stand in Texas. Former President Donald Trump warned that Democrats are against "oil, God, and guns" at his Save America rally Saturday night, which aired live on Newsmax.

"They're against oil, God, and guns, and they say they're going to do well in Texas," he said. "I don't think so."

Polling by Hill/Emerson has Trump leading President Joe Biden by seven points. Trump carries a 33-0 record in the GOP primaries in Texas, pressing on the reversal of his policies under the Biden administration, in particular the issue of the southern border.

"We have a bad subject, because when you look at what's happening in our country, it's a bad subject," said Trump.

The former president endorsed Abbott, a conservative Republican that staunchly defends 2nd Amendment rights and border control.

"Go out and vote up and down the slate, vote for good, great Republicans," Trump said to the crowd. "You are an incredible group of people. You're tough, you're brave, and brilliant.

"Americans deserve a Congress and president that protect the borders of our nation. It's called, a very simply policy: America First."