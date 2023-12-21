×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: texas | migrants | chicago | greg abbott

Texas Governor Flies 100 Migrants to Chicago

By    |   Thursday, 21 December 2023 11:11 AM EST

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott continued his controversial practice of having his state pay for migrants to relocate to northern cities by flying about 100 people to Chicago this week.

A spokesperson for the city of Chicago confirmed on Wednesday that a "private plane chartered by the Texas Department of Emergency Management" arrived at O’Hare Airport at about 7 p.m. on Tuesday from El Paso, Texas.

The spokesperson noted that two "unidentified individuals who flew with the plane reportedly fled Signature Flight and left the scene" in a cab before police got there.

"The city is currently working to find space in the shelter system for all asylum seekers currently staying at O'Hare Airport," the spokesperson said.

Abbott said on social media that the move came after Chicago began cracking down on bus operators bringing migrants to Chicago that city officials say violated city rules.

"Sanctuary city Chicago started obstructing and targeting our busing mission," Abbott said. "Texas will now expand our operation to include flights to Chicago. Until Biden steps up to secure the border, we will continue to provide overwhelmed Texas border towns with much-needed relief."

Theodore Bunker | editorial.bunker@newsmax.com

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott continued his controversial practice of having his state pay for migrants to relocate to northern cities by flying about 100 people to Chicago this week.A spokesperson for the city of Chicago confirmed on Wednesday that a "private plane chartered by...
texas, migrants, chicago, greg abbott
187
2023-11-21
Thursday, 21 December 2023 11:11 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved