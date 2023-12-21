Texas Governor Flies 100 Migrants to Chicago

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott continued his controversial practice of having his state pay for migrants to relocate to northern cities by flying about 100 people to Chicago this week.

A spokesperson for the city of Chicago confirmed on Wednesday that a "private plane chartered by the Texas Department of Emergency Management" arrived at O’Hare Airport at about 7 p.m. on Tuesday from El Paso, Texas.

The spokesperson noted that two "unidentified individuals who flew with the plane reportedly fled Signature Flight and left the scene" in a cab before police got there.

"The city is currently working to find space in the shelter system for all asylum seekers currently staying at O'Hare Airport," the spokesperson said.

Abbott said on social media that the move came after Chicago began cracking down on bus operators bringing migrants to Chicago that city officials say violated city rules.

"Sanctuary city Chicago started obstructing and targeting our busing mission," Abbott said. "Texas will now expand our operation to include flights to Chicago. Until Biden steps up to secure the border, we will continue to provide overwhelmed Texas border towns with much-needed relief."