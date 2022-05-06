Poll: 63 Percent of Texans Say Sex on Birth Certificate Should Be Only Way to ID Gender

Sixty-three percent of Texans say the sex listed on an original birth certificate should be the only way to define gender, according to a University of Texas at Austin survey.

Twenty-six percent said "no" while 11% said they were unsure.

Broken down by party ID, Republicans (87%) and Independents (64%) agreed with the statement, but just 35% of Democrats said the same. Fifty-one percent of Democrats said an original birth certificate should not be the only way to define gender.

The survey was published a week after Oklahoma banned nonbinary gender identities on birth certificates, becoming the first U.S. state to do so.

The legislation, which cleared the Oklahoma state legislature in recent weeks, states: "The biological sex designation on a certificate of birth issued under this section shall be either male or female and shall not be nonbinary or any symbol representing a nonbinary designation including but not limited to the letter 'X.' "

The law takes effect immediately as it passed with emergency designation.

Oklahoma's Department of Health last year first permitted nonbinary markers on birth certificates as part of a lawsuit settlement, a decision reversed by Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt via executive order.

The State Department earlier this month started giving U.S. citizens the option to select X when identifying their genders on U.S. passport applications.

"Transgender people are some of the bravest Americans I know, and our Nation and the world are stronger, more vibrant, and more prosperous because of them," President Joe Biden said in a presidential proclamation last month marking Transgender Day of Visibility. "To transgender Americans of all ages, I want you to know that you are so brave. You belong. I have your back."