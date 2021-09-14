Anti-Abortion Group Cannot Enforce New Texas Law, Judge Rules

A Texas judge issued an injunction Monday preventing Texas Right to Life from enforcing the state's new abortion law.

The judge ruled that until at least next April, when a trial on the case's merits is set to be held, the anti-abortion group cannot sue certain Planned Parenthood outlets, their staff, and physicians for breaking the Texas Heartbeat Act, the Daily Wire reports.

Planned Parenthood spokeswoman Helene Krasnoff said in a statement: ''We are relieved that the Travis County district court has entered a temporary injunction against Texas Right to Life and anyone working with them.''

The statement continued: ''Despite Texas Right to Life's last-ditch attempt to get out of testifying at today's court hearing, our providers and health care workers will now have some protection from frivolous suits as litigation against this blatantly unconstitutional law continues.''

It went on to say that he judge's injunction is ''not enough relief for our staff and the seven million women of reproductive age in Texas for whom abortion care remains virtually inaccessible.''

Texas Right to Life, however, said it saw the ruling as a partial win, since other citizens can still enforce the law, releasing a statement saying that the injunction ''only prevents the named parties from filing or assisting others in lawsuits against Planned Parenthood abortion clinics,'' and that the ruling has no ultimate effect on the Texas Heartbeat Act.

The Texas Heartbeat Act outlaws most abortions after fetal cardiac activity can be detected and allows private citizens to sue anyone involved in helping someone get an illegal abortion.