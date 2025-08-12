Report: Texas Dems to Return When Special Session Ends

House Democrats who fled Texas to prevent a vote on new congressional maps will soon return to the state, believing they accomplished their mission of stopping a special session called by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott and raising awareness and sparking national backlash about a mid-decade redistricting plan.

It is not known on which day they will return, but in a news release Tuesday that did not share specific plans, House Democrats proclaimed victory, saying they "have killed this corrupt special session on behalf of Texas families – exactly what we said we'd do when we left the state," ABC News and KTRK-TV in Austin reported.

Abbott initially called the Legislature in for a special session to distribute relief funds to the victims of the deadly flooding in Kerr County last month, as well as the redistricting plan.

Abbott and Republican House Speaker Dustin Burrows said Tuesday morning that the chamber will adjourn Friday, ending the special session if Democrats do not return by then, multiple sources confirmed to ABC News and KTRK.

Abbott would then call a second special session "immediately," he said in a statement. He indicated the second special session would include every item from the first and potentially additional items – though his office could not say what those would be.

ABC News reported it has not confirmed the date that Democrats plan to return or whether they will return in a group. Many had fled to Democrat-led states such as Illinois, Massachusetts, and New York. A source told ABC News the House Democrats loosely plan to return this weekend. Those plans could change, a source noted, if Republicans go back on their word to begin a second special session Friday.

Abbott has said he is committed to calling special sessions, which can last a maximum of 30 days, as long as needed to pass the redistricting maps.