Musk's Tesla Brand Tumbles in Reputation Rankings

Elon Musk's Tesla Motors dropped 32 places year-over-year in the latest Axios Harris Poll 100 reputation rankings of the most trusted companies, according to American consumers.

Tesla, which was ranked No. 8 in 2021, dropped to No. 95 on the list from 2024.

While SpaceX saw no change from 2024, coming in at No. 86, it was also in the top 10 in the top 100 companies in 2021. SpaceX recorded a score of 66.4 in 2025, down from 81.1 when it was ranked the No. 5 company four years ago, according to the rankings.

The rankings are a gauge of brand reputations of the 100 "most visible" companies.

Trader Joe's leaped 12 spots to No. 1 in 2025. The top company in 2024, Nvidia, dropped to No. 8 in this year's rankings.

The drop in Musk's companies, most acutely Tesla, comes amid his role as senior adviser to President Donald Trump. Musk's time leading the Department of Government Efficiency is winding down as he plans a return to his companies, namely Tesla, which has seen a 71% drop in profits in the first quarter of 2025 amid the dozens of attacks on vehicles, dealerships, and charging stations in protest of his role in the White House.

The Axios/Harris Poll surveyed 16,585 Americans from March 6 to March 22. The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.5 percentage points with a 95% confidence level.