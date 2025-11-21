WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: teenagers | plead | guilty | cyberattacks

2 Teens Plead Not Guilty to London Transport Cyberattack

Friday, 21 November 2025 07:29 AM EST

Two teenagers pleaded not guilty on Friday to hacking charges over a 2024 cyberattack on London's public transport body, with one of them also denying charges related to two health systems in the United States.

Transport for London (TfL), which operates the British capital's tube and bus networks with millions of journeys each day, was targeted in August 2024. TfL said at the time that some personal customer data was accessed.

Thalha Jubair, 19, and Owen Flowers, 18, appeared at London's Southwark Crown Court charged under the Computer Misuse Act with conspiring to commit unauthorized acts against TfL.

Flowers is also charged with offenses relating to California's Sutter Health, one of the largest health systems in the U.S., and conspiring with others to infiltrate the networks of SSM Health Care Corporation.

Jubair is also charged with failing to provide the passwords to devices seized from him in March.

They both denied all the charges and will stand trial at the same court next June.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


