Teamsters Pres.: DNC Blocked Me for No Reason

President of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, Sean O'Brien, told "Face the Nation" on Sunday that the Democrats, once hailed as the pro-labor party, gave no reason as to why he was not given a speaking slot at the Democrat National Convention.

"Did the Democrats ever tell you why they didn't give you a chance to speak?" host Nancy Cordes asked O'Brien.

"No, they didn't," the union president replied. "And look, I'm going to say this, whatever the critics out there, and they're very few in the leadership, whenever I get an opportunity to highlight the American worker, especially the Teamster worker, I'm going to take any and all venues."

"We asked both conventions, respectively, at the same time, and the Republican National Convention immediately responded to us. Didn't try and edit any of our messages, and I was hopeful that the Democrats would do the same, but they didn't. I'm not upset about it, but I can tell you this: my rank and file members, who have been lifelong Democrats, are not happy about it."

Cordes then asked O'Brien if he spoke at the RNC because he felt that "[former President Donald] Trump has been more pro-labor than past Republican nominees?"

"No, not at all," he responded. "I spoke there because it was the ability to highlight how important we are. It was the ability to call out the people, the corporate elitist who forget who built this country — the American workers. You know, people like to, you know, have their own opinions on why we were there, but I was there to talk about the American workers. It wasn't an endorsement for any and all Republicans. It was strictly a message about how important and how valuable we are, and to let the people know that fight us every day, that we're not going away."