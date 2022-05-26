Teachers Union Leaders to Protest at NRA Convention Friday

Leaders from two of the nation's largest teachers' unions plan to protest at the National Rifle Association's upcoming convention in Houston, reported The New York Times.

The NRA event, billed as a "celebration of freedom," is taking place two days after an 18-year-old shot and killed 21 people, including 19 children, at an elementary school in Texas.

Former President Donald Trump, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Sen. Ted Cruz are scheduled to deliver remarks to NRA members.

Cruz after the shooting called for armed law enforcement on campuses. He also faulted Democrats for politicizing the issue.

"If you look to the past, we know what is effective, and it is targeting the felons and fugitives and the bad guys," Cruz told reporters at the Capitol on Tuesday evening. "But as sure as night follows day, you can bet there are going to be Democrat politicians looking to advance their own political agenda, rather than to work to stop this kind of horrific violence and to keep everyone safe."

Becky Pringle, president of the National Education Association, and Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, plan to speak about gun safety Friday. Two teachers who survived the Parkland and Sandy Hook school shootings will also be in attendance.

National PTA President Anna King, as well as Jackie Anderson, president of Houston Federation of Teachers, and Ovidia Molina, president of the Texas State Teachers Association, will also attend, according to Axios.

"No matter where, educators know: this cannot stand," Pringle said. "We need action to make our schools safe from gun violence."