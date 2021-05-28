Todd Starnes: Teacher Placed on Leave After Refusing to Affirm That Biological Boys Can Become Girls

Tanner Cross, a grade school gym teacher, refused to accept the idea that a biological boy could become a girl.

He made that declaration to the Loudoun County School Board in Virginia. Two days later he was removed from the classroom. Click here to watch his remarks.

Mr. Cross, who teaches at Leesburg Elementary School, addressed the school board at a recent meeting regarding a radical LGBTQIA agenda that was being hoisted upon students and teachers.

"It's not my intention to hurt anyone, but there are certain truths that we must face," the school teacher told the board.

"I love all of my students but I will never lie to them regardless of the consequences. I'm a teacher, but I serve God first and I will not affirm that a biological boy can be a girl and vice versa because it's against my religion. It's lying to a child, it's abuse to a child, and it's sinning against our God," he said.

He also condemned two controversial policies regarding gender and personal pronouns.

"LCPS staff shall allow gender-expansive or transgender students to use their chosen name and gender pronouns that reflect their gender identity without any substantiating evidence, regardless of the name and gender recorded in the student’s permanent educational record," the policy read.

Mr. Cross was respectful during his remarks, but also direct. He would not compromise his religious beliefs nor would he capitulate to the sex and gender revolutionaries.

Two days later, he was removed from the classroom.

The Todd Starnes Show obtained an email that was sent to parents notifying them that Mr. Cross would be taking a leave of absence.

"I'm contacting you to let you know that one of our physical education teachers, Tanner Cross, is on leave beginning this morning. In his absence, his duties will be covered by substitute staff already working in our building," Principal Shawn Lacey wrote in the email.

Needless to say the radical sex agenda being forced down the throats of parents has not gone over very well.

“The issues we are facing here in Loudoun County as a result of the CRT and LGBTQ agenda, should be a wake up call to Christians everywhere that our religious liberties are on the line and unless you are willing to suspend your moral convictions to serve their political agenda, there is no space for you in any organization," parent Michael Miller told me.

Progressive school boards are literally using our tax dollars to radicalize our children — teaching them to hate America and question their God-given plumbing.

And there's a price to pay for anyone who dares to expose their agenda or stand up to their agenda. Mr. Cross knows all too well about that.

But it is imperative that freedom-loving parents and patriots confront this great evil that has infested our public school classrooms.

The fate of our nation hangs in the balance.