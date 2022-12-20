×
House Panel to Release Redacted Trump Tax Returns

(Dreamstime)

Tuesday, 20 December 2022 08:45 PM EST

A House of Representatives committee voted on Tuesday to release partially redacted tax filings from former President Donald Trump, which could lead to more unwelcome scrutiny for the former president as he mounts another White House bid.

The House Ways and Means Committee voted to release a summary of Trump's tax returns between 2015 and 2021, the years when he was running for president and serving in the White House, panel members said.

Committee chairman Richard Neal, a Democrat, said the documents would be released within days, after sensitive material had been redacted. Democrats have little time to act, as Republicans are due to take control of the House in January.

It was not clear whether the material would shed light on potential conflicts between Trump's real-estate holdings and his actions as president, or how much tax he paid while president. Lawmakers said the returns were scant on details.

"I think you'll be surprised by how little there is," Democratic Representative Lloyd Doggett told CNN.

Kevin Brady, the panel's top Republican, told reporters that some of those returns were still being audited by the U.S. Internal Revenue Service, so it was not clear how much tax Trump owed. Like other committee Republicans, he voted against their release on the grounds that it could set a bad precedent.

Trump, unlike previous presidential candidates, refused to make his tax returns public as he sought to keep secret the details of his wealth and the activities of his real estate company, the Trump Organization, and he fought Democrats' efforts to get access to them.

Candidates are not required by law to release their tax returns, but previous presidential hopefuls of both parties have voluntarily done so for several decades.

Democrats on the committee said they need to see those records to assess whether the Internal Revenue Service is properly auditing presidential tax returns, and to gauge whether new legislation is needed.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


