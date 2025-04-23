N.Y. Leads 12 States Suing Trump Over 'Illegal' Tariffs

New York, joined by 11 other states, is suing the Trump administration over what state leaders call "illegal tariffs," arguing that the sweeping trade measures threaten economic stability, hike consumer prices, and violate federal law, silive.com reported.

A coalition of 12 states, led by New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and Attorney General Letitia James, has filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration, alleging that its recent imposition of tariffs constitutes an illegal federal tax hike, according to a Wednesday press release.

Filed in the United States Court of International Trade, the lawsuit argues that the tariffs — ordered by President Donald Trump under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act — are unlawful, lack proper congressional authorization, and will inflict economic harm on Americans across the country.

"President Trump’s reckless tariffs have skyrocketed costs for consumers and unleashed economic chaos across the country. New York is standing up to fight back against the largest federal tax hike in American history," Hochul said during a press conference announcing the legal action.

Hochul added, "We can’t let President Trump push our country into a recession."

James, spearheading the legal filing alongside attorneys general from 11 other states, said the tariffs issued through executive actions and social media announcements amount to tax increases that Congress never approved.

"The Trump administration’s IEEPA tariffs raise taxes on imports from nearly every country on earth, including America’s closest allies and trading partners, and they have already caused severe economic damage," Hochul said. "The lawsuit, filed by Attorney General James and a coalition of attorneys general, argues that Congress has not granted the president the authority to impose these tariffs and therefore the administration violated the law."

James was blunt in her assessment of the administration’s actions: "The president does not have the power to raise taxes on a whim, but that’s exactly what President Trump has been doing with these tariffs. Donald Trump promised that he would lower prices and ease the cost of living, but these illegal tariffs will have the exact opposite effect on American families."

President Trump, defending the tariffs in a recent executive order, stated: "As president of the United States of America, I find that underlying conditions ... constitute an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security and economy of the United States ... I hereby declare a national emergency with respect to this threat."

The coalition’s lawsuit contends that the IEEPA was never intended to enable such widespread tariff authority and that the Trump administration violated both the Constitution and the Administrative Procedure Act by bypassing established legal channels.

Economic estimates referenced by the plaintiffs suggest the tariffs could cost families thousands annually and result in tens of thousands of job losses, including more than 35,000 in New York City alone. State agencies are expected to absorb over $100 million in increased costs due to higher prices on imported goods.

Attorneys general from Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Maine, Minnesota, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon and Vermont joined James in filing the suit.

Hochul said discussions with federal leaders are ongoing, stressing the need to protect residents from "the devastating effects tariffs will have on New York’s residents, businesses, and our economy."