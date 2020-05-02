NY Times Calls for Biden to Be Probed on Sex Allegations

The Democratic National Committee should move to investigate Tara Reade's claims of sexual assault against presidential candidate Joe Biden, according to The New York Times editorial board.

Reade claimed on March 25 that Biden sexually assaulted her in 1993, an allegation the former vice president flatly denied Friday.

"She has said she raised some of these issues with her supervisor and senior staffers from my office at the time," Biden said during an appearance on MSNBC. "They – both men and a woman – have said, unequivocally, that she never came to them."

But "the stakes are too high to let the matter fester – or leave it to be investigated by and adjudicated in the media," the Times op-ed read.

Biden, the board wrote, "is seeking the nation's highest office."

"In 2018, this board advocated strongly for a vigorous inquiry into accusations of sexual misconduct raised against Brett Kavanaugh when he was nominated to a seat on the Supreme Court," the piece states. "Mr. Biden's pursuit of the presidency requires no less. His campaign, and his party, have a duty to assure the public that the accusations are being taken seriously. The Democratic National Committee should move to investigate the matter swiftly and thoroughly, with the full cooperation of the Biden campaign."