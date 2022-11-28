'Woke' Irish Parliament Installs Tampon Machine in Men's Bathroom

A vending machine that gives out free tampons has been installed in a men’s bathroom in Leinster House, Ireland’s parliament building.

This comes as the country faces crises stemming from the cost of living to open borders policies. The general public found out about the machine’s installation in the men’s bathroom after the editor of a major newspaper posted a photo on Twitter.

Many were outraged by the decision to install the machine, saying that it was a waste of money while citizens are struggling to get by. One person tweeted, “is this a joke or what? World gone mad sadly.” Others called the decision “more woke nonsense,” “woke on speed,” “performative nonsense” and said that “Ireland has officially jumped the shark.”

Others defended the decision, praising it as an opportunity to allow transgender people to get tampons.

“About time,” journalist Donal O’Keeffe tweeted in response to the move. “Men with vaginas have periods too. This is fab,” another person tweeted.

According to Gript Media, the installation of the vending machine is part of a series of policies that the Irish government is putting forward so society would be more “gender neutral.”