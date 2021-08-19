Biden to Break Public Silence on Afghanistan Evacuation Friday

President Joe Biden will give remarks Friday at 1 p.m. ET on the evacuation operation in Afghanistan, the White House said.

Other than a White House statement Monday and giving an exclusive interview for ABC News on Wednesday, Biden has not given public remarks on the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan and the U.S. efforts to extract American citizens and others seeking to flee on Special Immigrant Visas.

Biden did speak on his administration's COVID-19 pandemic response Wednesday, but he has not yet taken questions from the White House press corps.

Newsmax's Eric Mack contributed to this report.