×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: taliban | afghanistan | women | diplomat

US Envoy Meets Taliban Diplomat, Presses Women's Rights

US Envoy Meets Taliban Diplomat, Presses Women's Rights
Taliban fighters stand guard as Muslim devotees prepare to offer Eid al-Fitr prayers, which marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan at Eidgah in Kandahar on May 1, 2022. (Javed Tanveer / AFP via Getty)

Saturday, 21 May 2022 05:35 PM

The US special envoy on Afghanistan met with the Taliban's chief diplomat on Saturday and stressed international opposition to the group's treatment of women and girls.

Since surging back to power last year, the Taliban have imposed a slew of restrictions on civil society, many focused on reining in the rights of women and girls.

Earlier this month, Afghanistan's supreme leader ordered women to cover up fully in public, including their faces, ideally with the traditional burqa.

"Girls must be back in school, women free to move & work w/o restrictions for progress to normalized relations," US Special Representative on Afghanistan Thomas West wrote on Twitter of his meeting in Qatar with the Taliban's foreign minister Amir Khan Mutaqi.

The two also discussed economic stabilisation in Afghanistan and concerns over attacks on civilians, West added.

The country is teetering on the verge of economic disaster, after various nations froze Afghanistan's assets held abroad and cut off aid.

"Dialogue will continue in support of Afghan people and our national interests," West said in his post.

© AFP 2022


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The US special envoy on Afghanistan met with the Taliban's chief diplomat on Saturday and stressed international opposition to the group's treatment of women and girls.
taliban, afghanistan, women, diplomat
174
2022-35-21
Saturday, 21 May 2022 05:35 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved