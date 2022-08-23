US Carries Out Strike in Syria on Iran-Linked Targets

The U.S. military said on Tuesday it carried out a strike in Syria's Deir al-Zor against infrastructure facilities used by groups affiliated with Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC).

The military's Central Command said in a statement such strikes were aimed at protecting U.S. forces from attack by Iran-backed groups. It cited one such incident on Aug. 15, which Reuters has reported involved drone attack on a compound run by coalition and U.S.-backed Syrian opposition fighters, with no casualties.

The statement about Tuesday's U.S. strike did not mention whether there were any casualties.